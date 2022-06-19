New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.

Governor Hochul said,

It's unacceptable that far too many New Yorkers are at risk of having their lights shut off for failure to pay their utility bills due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. To address this, I partnered with the State Legislature to appropriate $250 million toward reducing the burden of utility arrears. Today's action by the Public Service Commission builds on the budget appropriation and is a major step forward to help vulnerable New Yorkers maintain their utility services while they get back on their feet.

EAP is administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said,

While our state's economy continues to rebound, one thing is painfully clear -many low-income New Yorkers are still struggling to pay down utility bills accrued during the public health crisis. In addition to providing immediate relief to households enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program, this effort will help identify many others qualified for and in need of assistance. This program, along with many others designed to bring relief to struggling households, demonstrates Governor Hochul's continued commitment toward helping all New Yorkers overcome hardship brought by the pandemic.

You can find more info and download the application here.

Get our free mobile app

10 Counties in New York With the Highest Poverty Rates

Claim Your Share Of Lost Money In New York State