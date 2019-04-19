Jesse Hughes Announces AC/DC, Kiss and Guns N’ Roses Covers LP

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes (aka Boots Electric) announced details of his solo covers album, titled Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing the Best Songs We Never Wrote , which will be released on June 7.

The 13-track LP includes the AC/DC songs “High Voltage” and “It’s A Long Way to the Top,” the Kiss song “God of Thunder” and Guns N’ Roses ' classic “It’s So Easy,” along with material originally released by EODM member Josh Homme’s band Queens of the Stone Age and his wife Brody Dalle’s group the Distillers.

You can see the full track list below.

Hughes’ cover of Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair” is out now, and you can listen to it below.

An earlier, vinyl-only limited edition of the album, featuring a different track list and the name The Eagles of Death Metal Presents Pigeons of Shit Metal , was released by the band via their official website late last year. That title was inspired by an insult hurled from the stage by Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose just before he fired EODM from a tour in 2006. In 2015, Hughes said he tried to resolve issues with Rose since the incident took place.

“Every year … I have sent him a very sincere request – around Christmas time – inviting him to come in the studio and record two Christmas songs, and be released as the Pigeons of Shit Metal," he told Bravewords . "And I always close it with a very judgmental, ‘Because I want you to know, Axl, I'm willing to forgive you, and I feel like the rest of the world is too.’ So I think that final statement he probably doesn't appreciate too much.”

Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing the Best Songs We Never Wrote will be available in digital, CD, standard vinyl and limited-edition colored vinyl editions. The band will tour Europe and the U.K. in June.

‘Eagles of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing the Best Songs We Never Wrote’ Track Listing

1. “God Of Thunder” (Kiss)

2. “It’s So Easy (Guns N’ Roses)

3. “High Voltage” / “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)” (AC/DC)

4. “So Alive” (Love & Rockets)

5. “Beat on the Brat” (Ramones)

6. “Abracadabra” (Steve Miller Band)

7. “Careless Whisper” (George Michael)

8. “Family Affair” (Mary J. Blige)

9. “The Hunger” (Distillers)

10. “Long Slow Goodbye” (Queens of the Stone Age)

11. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)” (Kenny Rogers)

12. “Trouble” (Cat Stevens)

13. “Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie)