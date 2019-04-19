Kids Can Visit the Academy Museum For Free, Thanks to George Lucas

Here’s something good for a chance: When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opens its long-anticipated museum (supposedly in “late 2019”) it will do so with free admission “to all visitors under 18.” That’s because of a donation to the museum from none other than George Lucas (via his Family Foundation), as revealed by the official Academy Museum Twitter account:

Ganis, a longtime film executive and producer of movies like Big Daddy and Mr. Deeds , is also a former Lucasfilm executive and former president of the Academy. Ganis said of the gift (via Deadline ), “I could not be more honored and humbled by George’s gift to young movie lovers around the world. Education has always been a primary goal of George’s storytelling. Now through his incredible generosity young people from everywhere can experience and learn about the art and the techniques of filmmaking.”

According to the Academy Museum’s official website , exhibitions will include a look at the making of The Wizard of Oz , a retrospective on the career of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, and an exploration into the work of African American filmmakers from 1900 to 1970. I think it’s a pretty safe bet there will be movie screenings too. Ensuring young people will be able to come to the museum in very large numbers is a pretty awesome gesture from Lucas. I think I’m a little too old to pass for 18, but I’m looking forward to seeing the place for myself eventually.