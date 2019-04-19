Weather Forces Pilots to Land Helicopter on Upstate New York Farm

Upstate New York farmers had an unexpected surprise when weather forced Apache pilots to land a helicopter on their farm.

It happened during a Summit Strike exercise at Fort Drum. Rough weather moved in quickly putting some of the aircraft at risk, according to Fort Drum's Facebook page . "The Apache pilots did what they were trained to do and found a safe place to land."

That safe place was the Platt family farm. "Per the the North Country norm, the Platt’s welcomed the crew with open arms,"

MG Walter Piatt drove to St. Lawrence county to check in with the pilots, soldiers and to thank Mr. and Mrs. Platt for their hospitality.