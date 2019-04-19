Cuomo Announces Tuition Rules For Fallen Service Members Kids

Governor Cuomo just announced that New York State will grant free tuition as well as room and board to the families of New York military members who may have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

According to WTEN , Cuomo explained this will cost "several million dollars" but that it's a small price to honor Gold Star families:

Cuomo said there's no need to wait for lawmakers to act, so he has directed education officials to begin covering tuition costs for dependents of fallen or permanently disabled service members. The state already covered tuition for dependents of service members killed or disabled in combat or in training - but that didn't cover all military deaths or injuries."

New York State already covered tuition for the dependents of service members killed or disabled in combat or training but it wasn't all-inclusive.