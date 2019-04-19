There are all sorts of fan theories about how 'Game of Thrones' will end. If yours is right, you can win a free trip to Croatia.

Croatia? Yes, because Croatia has been the setting for a lot of the “Game of Thrones” series, serving as the filming location for King’s Landing, Qarth, Braavos and the Westeros Riverlands. How cool would it be to see that in person?

'Unforgettable Croatia' is sponsoring the contest. Granted, you'll have to pay for your flight there - but once you arrive, here's what the Grand Prize winner will get:

A luxury 7-night private custom trip across Croatia for two people, including expertly guided Game of Thrones tours in both Split and Dubrovnik. The fabulous prize includes:

3 nights in Split and 4 nights in Dubrovnik

5-Star hotel accommodation in all destinations with breakfast included

Game of Thrones filming locations tour in both Split and Dubrovnik, with English-speaking expert guide

Speed boat trip to visit the idyllic islands of Hvar and Vis

Private transfers

Sounds like something you're into? If you want to enter, you'll need to enter your theory on the 'Unforgettable Croatia' website HERE .

Good luck - and if you're right - let us know how it all ends.

