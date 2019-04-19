New Bacon Store Hits Upstate New York

Bacon, bacon, bacon. It's truly the ingredients of happiness. In New York, a whole new store is dedicated to bacon.

According to the Times Union , For the Love of Bacon is set to open in Rotterdam. This store is a short drive from CNY, within a hour or so. It will be affiliated with local Mariaville Farm.

They are celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, April 20th. WGNA reports you will find everything you can think of with bacon at this store:

For the Love of Bacon will have bacon-themed snacks, candy, beverages (I can't even begin to imagine bacon-flavored soda), condiments, jerky, spices/seasonings, and toys. They'll, of course, also just have straight bacon, other meats raised locally, cheeses, and mushrooms from the well-known Mariaville Mushroom Men."

So for the love of bacon, jump in your car and check them out.