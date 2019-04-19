Syracuse University has hit #1 again as the highest ranked party school among all New York colleges. According to a study by Niche, a website that uses data and "connects people to their future schools, neighborhoods, and workplaces," Syracuse is #19 nationally, up from #27 a year ago.

There seems to be a pattern for the Central New York college on the hill. SU has also been recognized by The Princeton Review for being top 10 seven years in a row, while online delivery service goPuff crowned Syracuse the top "booty call" school in the country. Other schools at the top of this non-dean's list include Colgate, SUNY Albany, SUNY Oswego, SUNY Oneonta, Buffalo State, and SUNY Cortland. Here's how they ranked...

2019′s top party schools in Upstate New York:

Syracuse University (#19 overall) University at Albany, SUNY (#44) SUNY Oswego (#51) SUNY Oneonta (#83) Colgate University (#85) SUNY Buffalo State College (#94) SUNY Cortland (#99)

The country's #1 party school is Tulane. Based in New Orleans, they might have a slight advantage.

According to Niche , the rankings are based on student surveys, and the data includes the influence of top sports teams and proximity to bars and restaurants.