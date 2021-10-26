VIDEO: Check Out The Special Olympics New York Torch Lighting Ceremony

For more than 50 years, Special Olympics New York has provided sports training and athletic competition in many Olympic-style sports for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Special Olympics gives them the chance to develop physical fitness, show their courage, have fun, and participate in this awesome event. Everyone comes together for a sport they all love and the excitement of the games.

Special Olympics New York Begins

The 2021 State Fall Games were back for the first time since 2015 and it was held in Glen Falls. By all accounts, it was a HUGE success for everyone involved and the great news is that it will be back again in 2022. Check out the Special Olympics torch lighting below:

It's the efforts and financial contributions of so many people that make this wonderful event possible. On September 17th, Dunkin' had its annual "Go for the Gold" event with several Dunkin' locations in the Southern Tier.

Friends of (like me) and friends from Dunkin' along with local law enforcement helped to raise more than $15,000 for Special Olympics New York in the "Go for the Gold" campaign.

This helped support the cost of athletic training and future competitions and here's the best part. All the contributions support Special Olympics New York programs for Southern Tier families.

Special Olympics New York Highlights

Here are some of the highlights from the 2021 Special Olympics

