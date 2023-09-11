Exploring New York’s 7 Dry Towns Where Liquor Sales Are Off Limits
Generally speaking, New Yorkers have a strong affinity for booze. Cities such as the Big Apple, Buffalo, and Albany boast a vibrant nightlife where alcohol consumption is prevalent. Not to mention our flourishing craft beer industry, with a plethora of popular microbreweries scattered throughout the state.
However, in terms of per capita alcohol consumption, New York has historically ranked lower than some states in the Midwest and the South. And believe it or not, nestled between our busy urban areas are small communities that have chosen to remain completely alcohol-free.
SOME DRY TOWNS, BUT NO DRY COUNTIES
You won't find a completely dry county in New York. According to Wikipedia:
State law prohibits dry counties. Individual cities and towns may choose to be dry. In the case of towns, the decision would also be binding on any villages within them. Cities and towns may become totally dry, forbidding any on- or off-premises alcohol sales, or partially dry by forbidding one or the other or applying those prohibitions only to beer or to wine and spirits.
According to the most recent data, there are currently 7 towns in New York that are dry. Let's take a look at them:
BERKSHIRE, NEW YORK
- Population: 1,485 (2020 Census)
- County: Tioga
- Closest Liquor Store: Village Wine & Spirits of Newark Valley (5.8 miles)
CANEADEA, NEW YORK
- Population: 2,285 (2018 Census)
- County: Allegany
- Closest Liquor Store: Cuba Liquors of Cuba (17.8 miles)
CLYMER, NEW YORK
- Population: 1,748 (2020 Census)
- County: Chautauqua
- Closest Liquor Store: BK Wine & Spirits of Sherman (10.5 miles)
LAPEER, NEW YORK
- Population: 767 (2010 Census)
- County: Cortland
- Closest Liquor Store: Peak Wine & Spirits, Marathon (3.6 miles)
FREMONT, NEW YORK
- Population: 898 (2020 Census)
- County: Steuben
- Closest Liquor Store: Maple City Discount Liquors & Wines of Hornell (4.4 miles)
JASPER, NEW YORK
- Population: 1,418 (2020 Census)
- County: Steuben
- Closest Liquor Store: Outback Liquor & Wines, Canisteo (12.7 miles)
ORWELL, NEW YORK
- Population: 1,167 (2010 Census)
- County: Oswego
- Closest Liquor Store: Salmon River Wine & Spirits, Pulaski (7.7 miles)
As you can see, these towns are so small that their "dry jurisdiction" doesn't reach too far. In other words, you're usually not too far from a liquor store in another town.
Still, these towns are a testament to the residents that have chosen a different path.