Drunk on Doritos?! New ‘Nacho Cheese’ Liquor Hitting the Market in New York

I thought I've seen it all.

Now I'd be lying if I said I've never gotten tipsy on the couch with a bag of Doritos and a 6-pack. But that's, like, me at my worst. Not an area I've thought about optimizing efficiency.

Empirical Empirical loading...

But if you like the idea of getting drunk on your snack chips, then boy, have I got some good news for you: Doritos has teamed up with a liquor company to create a special edition 'Nacho Cheese Spirit' which is due to be released early next year.

Furrowing your brow yet? Yeah, me too.

The liquor supposedly mirrors the iconic cheesiness of Doritos. It was somehow crafted using real chips and alcohol, and according to a press release from PepsiCo, can be savored neat in a glass, or used to make various questionable cocktails.

Empirical Empirical loading...

Empirical is the liquor company doing the heavy lifting on this. They're a company known for their innovative and unconventional approach to alcoholic beverages:

Empirical is an 'uncategorized' spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment... And we can take something that has a unique and amazing flavor, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new.

WHERE CAN YOU BUY 'NACHO CHEESE SPIRIT'?

The exclusive, bizarre booze is expected to ship sometime around the New Year and will be available in select markets around New York. Pre-orders were available online, but they are currently sold out.

Oh, and the price? $65 a bottle. And I thought the price of a bag was expensive.

Most Commonly Broke New York State Liquor Laws Can you have an open bar in New York State? Are jello shots illegal at the bar? Can you play cards at a bar in New York State? Gallery Credit: Rob Banks

20 Popular Celebrity Alcohol Brands Available at NH Liquor & Wine Outlet Stores Celebrities create their favorite alcohol brands to share with all of us. Here are some available at NH Liquor & Wine Outlet Stores. Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers