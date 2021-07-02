New York State Police are warning drivers - Don't drive drunk or under the influence of drugs this Independence Day Weekend.

Troopers will have extra patrols on highways and local roadways looking for drunk and drugged drivers. Over the July 4th weekend last year, 180 people were arrested for DWI. And, police are also increasing awareness for drugged drivers.

Total vehicle and traffic tickets for the 2020 holiday weekend totaled 9,214.

New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers. Our message is simple: If you drink and drive, you will be arrested. Stay safe and don’t make a bad decision that costs your life or the life of someone else.”

Bruen says an elevated level of DWI and DWAI Checkpoints will begin on Friday and continue through Monday, July 5. NYSP's enforcement strategy includes CITE vehicles, Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement, not only looking for impaired motorists, but also drivers on their phones or who are otherwise distracted.

''The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated,'' a release from NYSP said.

Drivers are also reminded of New York's 'Move Over' law, requiring drivers to slow down, and if possible change the to the far-side lane when passing a law enforcement, emergency, or hazard vehicles on the side of the road.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

