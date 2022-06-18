State Trooper Injured In Watertown Crash

A New York State Trooper was injured in a two-car cash at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 2002 in the Jefferson county town of Watertown involving a State Police patrol car.

It happened just before 8:30 Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

The NYSP says a pickup truck being driven by 73-year-old Edward Bazinet of Sackets Harbor, New York was traveling east on Route 3 when he made a left turn in front of a State Police patrol car that was traveling west on Route 3.

Trooper Christopher Wyatt was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Watertown for minor injuries, where he was treated and released.

Bazinet was not injured in the crash. It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved and no other physical injuries were reported.

The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Watertown Police Department.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No arrests have been made in this case as the investigation is continuing. However, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.



Stunning Private Island in Saranac Lake, New York The one-of-a-kind glamping island in New York includes a lean-to, a tree house, a log cabin, and a lodge for a total of 21 guests to sleep in luxurious comfort. You can book a stay at the island here at GlampingHub.com.

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York!