Fire Destroys ‘Dirty Dancing’ Resort in the Catskills

The hotel that was the inspiration for the 1987 movie 'Dirty Dancing' is no longer. Grossinger's Resort in the Sullivan County town of Liberty has been vacant for decades. It closed in 1986 and had sat abandoned and deteriorating ever since.

On Tuesday night, fire crews were called to the property after a blaze was reported around 7:10. When firefighters got there, they found a 3 & 1/2 story building fully engulfed. Smoke could be seen for miles.

Complicating the situation was the amount of overgrown brush on the resort as well as concrete barriers set up around the property which delayed and made it difficult to maneuver resources close to the blaze.

Eventually, over one thousand feet of firehose was needed to put out the fire and eight different departments were called in to help.

It took nearly six hours for crews to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but the Times Union reports that the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are spearheading the effort to find out how it started.

The resort was built in 1917 and was a luxury escape for many well-to-do business people and the like from New York City. After the death of one of the owners in the 1970's, the property began to fall into disrepair and finally closed its doors in 1986.

The gallery below shows how badly the resort has fallen apart over the years.

Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After" The one time "Queen of the Catskills" was abandoned from 1986 until 2018, when the remaining structures were demolished. Prior to that video footage was captured by JP Videos and others. Here are some of the before and after pictures of Grossinger's in Liberty, NY.

