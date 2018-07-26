Drone Show To Light Up The Night At The Great New York State Fair

The night sky over the western end of the New York State Fairgrounds will come alive with light, sound, and motion as a brand-new drone light show takes flight for the 2018 Great New York State Fair, Acting Director Troy Waffner announced today. The shows will occur at approximately 9:30 pm over the New York Experience festival grounds.

The Drone Light Show joins the Fair's Drone Film Festival as attractions created to highlight the state's investment in unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The Film Festival in its second-year continues to attract entries from filmmakers around the world who are using drones in their work or who are spotlighting the innovative uses of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Drone Corridor

New York created the drone corridor in 2016, a 50-mile area of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, with the intention of building on the regions long history with aviation and sensing systems to create a global hub for research development and manufacturing of systems for unmanned aerial vehicles.

The state connected companies that create software, equipment, and systems to the best minds in Central New York, including the regions colleges and universities skilled manufacturers, military assets, and an FAA-approved test site-creating regional exponential growth in the unmanned aerial vehicle industry.

