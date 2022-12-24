Driving A Pickup Truck In NY? Here’s 5 Laws You Might Be Breaking
According to Car and Driver, 5 of the 10 best selling 2022 vehicles in the country are pickup trucks. Do all of these truck owners know what they are doing? Here are 6 'do's and don'ts' while driving a pickup in New York State. Some of these are surprisingly legal.
1. DOGS - There are only 6 States that have laws prohibiting dogs from riding in the back of a pickup truck. It is LEGAL in New York State. It's best if your dog is in a secured cage or crate.
2. PEOPLE - This one hurts my head but it is both LEGAL and ILLEGAL to ride in the cargo area of a pickup truck in New York State. As of December 2022, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that it is legal if you are traveling less than 5 miles. It becomes illegal when you travel more than 5 miles with 5 or more individuals 17 or younger. Add just one 18-year-old and it's legal.
3. MIRROR - According to TrafficTickets.com it is ILLEGAL to have anything hanging from the rearview mirror of your pickup truck. You could get a ticket for an air freshener, mask, almost anything.
4. TAILGATE - Is it legal or illegal to drive around New York State with your tailgate down? New York State follows the federal overhang limit of 4 feet in the rear. So, if your tailgate is shorter than 4 feet you should be good. Anything over that would require you to attach a red warning.
5. LAP DOG - Is it legal or illegal to have a pet on your lap while driving in New York State? According to Attorney Paul Giannetti, having a pet on your lap while you drive is LEGAL in New York State.