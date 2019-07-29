Double Meteor Showers Peak In NY

Get two meteor showers for the price of one in New York.

News 10 reports that The Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids will be visible over New York and the East Coast late Monday night (7/29) into Tuesday morning (7/30).

Weather wise in CNY thanks to the National Weather Service, we are looking at a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. That's only at 30% so we could just see partly cloudy skies with a low around 68.

The best views of the meteor showers will be in open areas away from city and street lights. Maybe take a drive out to the county, or up North for amazing views.