Water Rescue On Oneida Lake Prevents Boat From Sinking

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a water rescue situation Saturday on Oneida Lake in the Town of Vienna.

According to Sheriff Maciol, a boat was taking on water with two passengers on board.

When Marine Patrol deputies arrived, they found a good Samaritan boat assisting the two people on the boat taking on water.

The disabled boat was eventually towed into Godfrey Point State Launch, preventing it from sinking into the lake.

One woman was evaluated at the scene and an investigation revealed that the boat and owners were in compliance with all laws.