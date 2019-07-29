Man Found Laying On Ilion Street In Critical Condition

Ilion Police are still investigating the details surrounding the discovery of a man found laying in the middle of the road.

Officials say, first-responders arrived at the intersection of Central Avenue and Spruce Street just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unconscious male who appeared to have possibly been struck by a vehicle.

The male was transported to St. Elizabeth's in Utica and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation, so far, has revealed the man may have fallen or jumped from a vehicle and the driver and vehicle believed to be involved have since been located.

Ilion Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact them.