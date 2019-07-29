Journey Adds Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Journey are still a few months away from beginning their next Las Vegas residency, but they're already extending it. Four more nights have been added at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace for the last week of December, including a special Dec. 31 date.

"We don’t usually play a New Year’s Eve show,” keyboardist Jonathan Cain told Billboard. “How quick the [other] shows sold sealed the idea, and this year it made sense for all of us.”

Tickets for the new dates (Dec. 27-28, 30-31) go on sale to the general public this Friday, Aug. 2, with VIP packages and pre-sales taking place July 30. You can get full details at their website.

At one point, Journey apparently planned to take most of 2019 off so some members could work on solo projects, but Neal Schon later said there was a possibility of new dates toward the end of the year. The band subsequently announced nine nights at the Colosseum throughout October, and they'll lead up to that stint with a week's worth of shows at casinos in the Northeast.

Cain added that, after this short hiatus, Journey is itching to get back to work. "We are looking forward to getting back out there,” he said. “We had such a killer year. We came off our biggest selling tour and it was sweet because we did it with our friends Def Leppard in some of the country’s iconic ballparks like Wrigley, Fenway and Coors Field.”

The keyboardist has become quite a fan after playing Vegas in 2015 and 2017. Cain says he's noticed a change in how the city has been perceived by his fellow classic rockers. “I always tell people, there's a heart in Vegas you haven't seen yet,” he said. “You don't have to look too far to find it. Back in the day nobody wanted to play Vegas — and now it has become the place to play.”