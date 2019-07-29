Village Of Camden Wins Tap Water Taste Contest

Which municipality has the best tasting tap water in Oneida County?

According to visitors to the Boonville-Oneida County Fair -- it's the Village of Camden.

The Tap Water Taste Contest is sponsored by the Oneida County Health Department to promote awareness of the value and quality of public drinking water.

"We congratulate the Village of Camden and recognize all of our public water systems in their efforts to provide safe drinking water to the residents and visitors of Oneida County," said Oneida County Director of Health Phyllis Ellis. "Safe drinking water is one of our most vital resources. It is due in large part to the hard work and dedication of the many water operation specialists that our tap water is inexpensive and safe to drink."

Four water systems took part in this year's contest, Camden, Boonville, Remsen and the Mohawk Valley Water Authority.

Camden will now advance to the Regional Competition to be held at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse on August 9th.