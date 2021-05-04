Doobie Brothers Aren’t Playing St. Joes This Summer, 2021 NY Dates Rescheduled

Another tour scheduled for St. Joes Ampitheater in 2021 has bit the dust due to Covid-19.

If you were planning to listen to the music of the Doobie Brothers at St. Joes in 2021, sadly the band has rescheduled all of their New York shows. They were set to play in 'Cuse, Darien Lake, and SPAC. This doesn't come as an extreme shock for many as only a few shows are currently announced and planning to go on. Currently, at St. Joes, only 4 shows remain on the schedule for summer 2021. Those shows include Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Dave Matthews Band, and Chris Stapleton.

At least the Doobie Brothers who were originally scheduled for 2020 will be coming in 2022. Hopefully, by that point, everything returns to normal. It sure would be nice to sit out and drink a beer while listening to "China Grove" or "Black Water". When they do come, it will be part of their 50th-anniversary tour.

Now, if you are curious about the ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions in the Empire State, concert venues aren't one of the ones opening in full despite the recent announcements of capacity restrictions being lifted in full. They will be able to allow 33% in though, and at the amphitheater, in Syracuse, that means nearly 6,000 people could check out live music.

Many are excited as this was meant to be the first time in a quarter-century that McDonald, Simmons, and McFee were to tour together.

