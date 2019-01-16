Santana And Doobie Brothers Make 2 Stops In CNY

The iconic guitarist Santana will mark two momentous career anniversaries on a North American tour that begins June 22 including two stops in Upstate.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana has announced the Supernatural Now tour, a three-month 29-date celebration with special guests The Doobie Brothers. The tour commemorates two of the most important milestones in his career, the 20th anniversary of his multiple Grammy-winning album Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his momentous performance at Woodstock. Santana says:

“Both were monumental moments in my life. Woodstock and Supernatural took me to places I never dreamed were possible. I embraced those incredible moments in my life with all my heart. Both were supreme lessons in maintaining focus, heart and integrity in every step every day and to strive to better oneself with a high standard on and off the stage. I cannot think of these two moments without thinking about Mr. Bill Graham and Mr. Clive Davis. They are two of many angels in my life that helped shape my career.”

The Supernatural Now tour begins on June 22 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ, and will make stops at the Darien Lake Amphitheater and SPAC in Saratoga before it concludes on August 25 at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning January 25 at LiveNation.com.

The Doobie Brothers who have sold more than 48 million albums and won four Grammy Awards, say "We look forward to sharing the stage with Santana and have an incredible set lined up for audiences. It's going to be a great tour."

Sant Suana’spernatural Now Tour North American Dates:

SAT 6/22/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

SUN 6/23/19 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

MON 6/24/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

WED 6/26/19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

THU 6/27/19 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

SAT 6/29/19 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

SUN 6/30/19 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

TUE 7/2/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

WED 7/3/19 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

SAT 7/6/19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

TUE 7/9/19 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

THU 7/11/19 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

FRI 7/12/19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

SAT 8/3/19 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

SUN 8/4/19 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

TUE 8/6/19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

WED 8/7/19 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

FRI 8/9/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

SAT 8/10/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

SUN 8/11/19 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

TUE 8/13/19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

WED 8/14/19 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

FRI 8/16/19 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

SUN 8/18/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

TUE 8/20/19 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

WED 8/21/19 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

FRI 8/23/19 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

SAT 8/24/19 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

SUN 8/25/19 - Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Along with the Supernatural Now tour, Santana, who performed at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969, will play at the Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival on Aug. 16-18, 2019.