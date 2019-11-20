Doobies & Michael McDonald Reuniting for 2020 NY Concert Gigs

Just as Central New York's Classic Rock Station, 96.9 WOUR, has celebrated its 50th birthday in 2019, the Doobie Brothers are reuniting with vocalist Michael McDonald to celebrate their 50th in 2020.

Original Doobies Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons will rejoin singer-keyboardist McDonald on tour for the first time in almost 25 years. The classic rock band this week announced some 2020 tour dates, including at least two New York appearances this summer. They'll be at Jones Beach on June 30th and at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on July 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th.

The band released its first album in 1971 and featured McDonald from 1975 to 1982. The biggest Doobie Brothers hits include “China Grove,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Black Water” and “Listen to the Music.”

The Doobie Brothers formed in San Jose, California. Their website reminds people to vote for the band as part of the 2020 class for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Yup, that's correct...they're not in yet.