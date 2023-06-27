When you thought all of your wildest Barbie dreams were coming true, you might get the chance to live out the one you didn't know you had. Airbnb is hosting a two-day getaway for two extremely lucky guests at a real-world version of the Barbie DreamHouse. And, of course, the place is located in Malibu.

According to the official Airbnb listing (by “Ken”), the DreamHouse is open to bookings starting “at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, July 17 for two, one-night stays for up to two guests on July 21 and July 22, 2023.”

If you check out the listing, you'll quickly see that there are large, floating pool toys that spell out the name Ken. He's taken plenty of other liberties with the interior design, such as adding a bunch of cowboy accouterments to the interior. There’s a picture of Barbie’s dream closet as well.

The description of the DreamHouse also says...

While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true! Situated along the stunning, photogenic coastline, the Malibu DreamHouse is a sunny surfer’s sanctuary surrounded by beach, beach and more beach – just the way I like it.

The listing also says that the lucky folks who get to stay at the DreamHouse will get to take home “a piece of my Kendom with your very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboard.”

If you want to attempt to book, you can do so here. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.