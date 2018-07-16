Don’t Miss Burgers and Brews At Saranac Brewery

On July 24th, from 6 pm – 9 pm, the first of three Burgers & Brews featuring a burger creation from a local chef paired with beverages from Saranac .

American Cancer Society presents Burgers & Brews and the 1st of 3 benefits stars chef Tim Hardiman, Executive Chef of The Tailor & the Cook and Utica Bread . Guests will have their choice of a specialty burger, regular burger, or a vegetarian option, as well as the choice of one of two sides. Saranac will provide beer or soda.

Hardiman says:

“The menu at The Tailor and the Cook doesn’t allow me to think about burgers, so this event is exciting and a new challenge for us. We are really looking forward to serving up some delicious burgers, using Greyrock Farms Beef, Utica Bread Rolls, and lots of great local trimmings! We can’t wait to hang with everyone at Saranac!”

Remsen Social Club will perform. In addition, there will be raffles, corn hole, celebrity bartenders, and games. This is an all-ages event but you must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

Tickets are $20 and include your choice of burger, side, and beverage (beer or soda). Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://burgersandbrews.ticketspice.com/burgers-brews

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/burgersandbrewsUtica or contact Melanie.Francis@cancer.org.

“We are excited to bring a new event to the area that not only highlights the incredible chefs and restaurants that we have in Utica but also raises money for a great cause,” says American Cancer Society Community Development Manager, Melanie Francis. “Burgers & Brews will be a laid-back, fun evening for the entire family, that also supports the mission of the American Cancer Society.”

For more information on the American Cancer Society or to learn more about how funds raised help patients, please visit www.cancer.org or call 1.800.227.2345.