Do You Know This Person Wanted for Questioning in Utica?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation in South Utica.
The man pictured is described as black with brown eyes and black hair. In the photo he is wearing a camouflage athletic jacket with the number "56" or "58" on it. Under the jacket he is wearing a gray hoodie (hooded sweatshirt), red pants, and what appears to be a white headband.
The exact nature of the incident has not yet been released by police.
Anyone with information should call the Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at: (315) 223.3510.
Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
