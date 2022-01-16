NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning for Sunday Night and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning Sunday night and Monday for snow and mixed precipitation in Oneida, Madison and parts of Otsego Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Herkimer County.

Winter Storm Izzy, initially predicted to be a Nor'easter, traveled inland and is expected to impact areas further west as it comes up through the Ohio Valley. Forecasters say the storm will start out with snow, heavy at times, and then turn to mixed precipitation over night and into Monday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST MONDAY

WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE...Oneida, Onondaga, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland and Tioga counties.

WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Monday. IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates this evening could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times up until 1 AM, then precipitation will become a icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. -Weather.com

Winter Weather Warning Graphic Credit: National Weather Service Winter Weather Warning Graphic Credit: National Weather Service loading...

Meteorologists say snow, sleet and freezing rain could make driving conditions hazardous on the Monday morning commute. The storm's impact will be dulled somewhat because of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, which means all schools, government offices, mail service and banks are already closed.

This is a developing story and may be updated periodically.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.