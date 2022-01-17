Slow Down! Speed Limit Reduced on New York Thruway Until Further Notice

Winter Storm Izzy is causing travel problems in New York. Speed limits have been reduced across the state.

Slow down. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in Central New York until 5 PM Monday, January 17 for snow, ice, and strong wind gusts. The poor weather conditions have the New York State Thruway authority lowering the speed limit on several roads.

I-90 Restrictions

Speed on the New York State Thruway is reduced to 45 MPH in both directions between exit 24 in Albany and exit 61, the last exit before the Pennsylvania line.

I-87 Restrictions

Speed on I-87 is reduced in both directions between exit 17 in South Glens Falls and exit 24 in Bolton's Landing to 45 MPH.

Mario M Cuomo Bridge Restrictions

Speed on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is also reduced to 45 MPH due to rain and high winds.

Check Road Conditions

Is the New York State Thruway covered in snow? Are roads along your commute safe for travel? You can find out before you even leave the house. Get all the information on road conditions and check out cameras along your route anywhere in New York, anytime at 511NY.org. You can get up-to-date traffic news, receive alerts and plan your route. You can even sign up to have travel alerts sent right to your phone.

"With an easy way to find trip-planning resources, traffic conditions, weather updates and alternative transportation information, 511NY helps you control your travel so you can travel smarter."

If you have to travel during a winter storm keep these driving tips in mind.

Driving Tips

Get the latest weather forecast before leaving

Always clean your windows and mirrors FULLY of any snow and ice before driving

Keep a full tank of gas

Fluid levels are sufficient ( windshield washer fluid, ant-freeze)

Spare tire is sufficient and you have the jack and wheel wrench

Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility to others. Remember, if your windshield wipers are in use due to weather, then your headlights must be on

Drive prudently. If the conditions are adverse, you should decrease your speed accordingly

Brake early

Do NOT use cruise control. This decreases your reaction time to apply braking

Look out for events farther down the road. Creating more time to react can make a difference

Be aware of maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles. Give them room to work

If you do not absolutely have to go out on the roads, then don’t

If you do go out, is your vehicle prepared? Make sure your trunk is stocked to help you to be safe in case you get stranded.

Gloves, blankets, warmers, tool kit, first-aid kit, non-perishable foods, water, working flashlight and batteries, cell phone charger, etc

Shovel, ice scraper, de-icer, snow brush, rock salt or cat litter, tow chain or cable, jumper cables or battery charger, etc

If you do happen to drive off the road and get stuck in a snowbank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT get out of your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

