Get Busy with a Frisbee at These 6 Disc Golf Courses in Central New York

On paper, the game of disc golf has several advantages over its more familiar clubbed counterpart. It’s decidedly cheaper, can be played year-round, and its gameplay actually embraces wooded areas. The major difference is that you don’t have to worry about Fido running off with your 9-iron.

To know the history of disc golf is to know the history of the Frisbee. Almost everyone has a Frisbee somewhere in their home or garage. The term “Frisbee” was trademarked by Wham-O back in the ‘50s, so to refer to all flying discs as “Frisbees” would be the equivalent of calling all footballs “Wilsons." As such, any organized recreation involving the object must use the term “disc.”

The "Godfather of Disc Golf” is considered to be “Steady” Ed Headrick (1924 – 2002). Headrick was the head of research and development at Wham-O, who was given the task of conjuring up new uses for this plastic round thing the company owned the rights to. Headrick made several small improvements to the Frisbee’s design and patented the chain-linked baskets used as targets – the equivalent of holes on the fairway for traditional golfers.

Disc golf has enjoyed tremendous growth since its formalization in the 1970s, with new courses popping up every year. Players can stay up-to-date on where to play at the website www.dgcoursereview.com. No matter where in the country you might find yourself, it’s easy to throw your discs in a travel bag and find a course within 20 miles of wherever you are... just leave the dogs at home.

Check out 6 disc golf courses close to the Utica - Rome area below:

6 Courses to Play Disc Golf in the Utica - Rome Area

Have some outdoor fun year-round at one of these 6 disc golf courses in Central New York.

Comments
