When attendees go to the New York State Fair, they typically have that list of vendors they plan to visit during their trip. That list may be changing for some this year.

For some, it's wine slushies, for others it's those crazy concoctions of foods or the bizzare animals meats, the fried foods, you name it. It's something to always look forward to.

Some unfortunate news for those who loved stopping by the Gianelli Sausage booth located right by Chevy Court or by the Midway. It will not be opening this year as part of the 2021 New York State Fair, according to NewChannel9.This also means the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also will not be opening.

The brand posted a message to their website:

To Our Faithful Fairgoers & Friends: For the past 41 years, Gianelli Sausage has had the privilege of serving countless Fairgoers during the annual New York State Fair and for 21 of those amazing years, Gianelli featuring the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que was proud to anchor Chevy Court. It is with sincere sadness that we share with you the difficult decision to end our participation in the Great New York State Fair. As it has been for everyone, the past year has been challenging for us. Both Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que have been dedicated to serving the diverse needs of our customers while navigating the increasing and changing demands of the times we are living in. We believe our focus and attention must remain with our core businesses. We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the New York State Fair staff and the various New York State agencies that come together to make the Fair happen each year. We are proud and grateful that our two brands are part of the Central New York experience. The Fairgoer always made our time at the Fair special. We made it our goal to leave each person with a positive impression of us and of their experience at the Fair. We truly hope we met the mark. We hang up our aprons with heavy hearts but also with many, many fond memories and most importantly a tremendous sense of gratitude to all the people who supported us over the years. It has indeed been a wonderful run. Very sincerely, Your Friends at Gianelli Sausage UPDATE: 1:50PM Baker's Chicken Coop and Haddock's Paddock have also decided they will not return to the 2021 New York State Fair, according to CNY Central. A reason why is not clear at this time.

Cuomo was at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on Monday to also announce that the New York State Fair will increase capacity to 100 percent and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19. The governor says in accordance with the State's evolving health guidelines, indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow attendees to be socially distanced within each building.

"The State Fair is New York's signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better," Cuomo said. "This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair's unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer."

The New York State Fair runs in Syracuse from August 20 to September 6, 2021. Admission tickets for the 2021 State Fair will cost $3 when purchased online.

[NewsChannel9]

