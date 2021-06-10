For the first time in almost 15 years, Syracuse-based Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has added new sauces to their lineup, and sources say that they are very tasty and flavorful.

According to Syracuse.com, the new sauces were created during the pandemic by restaurant founder, John Stage. He said that he was feeling creative, and he knew that a new sauce hadn't been created in a while.

So, inside his apartment, he spend a lot of time in his kitchen perfecting two new sauces to add to the brand. Once he aced the flavors, he sent the secrets to Private Label Foods, a co-packer in Rochester that produces Dinosaur’s sauces using Stage’s recipes. It was in that kitchen that Stage was able to make larger quantities of the sauce to be able to sell on the market.

What are the new sauce flavors?

The Dinosaur Bar-B-Que website describes the flavor-packed sauces in a way to make your mouth water.

Red Chili Sour Cherry

A FLAVOR BOMB of Guajillo (fruity), ancho (earthy), & Chipotle (smokey) papers, called down with a refreshing blast of sour cherry & finished with an infusion of warming spices.

Hot Honey Gold

A SPIRITED blend of creole & yellow Mustards. Infused with NYS honey, Sichuan peppercorns, Serrano chilies & cooling spices.

If you're interested in cooking with either of the sauces, the Syracuse-based chain recommends you use each for specific things.

Hot Honey Gold is great with all chicken and pork dishes, burgers, sausages, and basted vegetables or anywhere you want to take it. The Red Chili Sour Cherry is crazy good on tacos, all grilled, smoked, or braised meats, and all seafood!

If you've dined at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que before, you may have experienced their three original sauces: their original Sensuous Slathering Sauce, the Wango Tango Habanero Hot sauce, or the Roasted Garlic Honey sauce.

You can try the new flavors now at any Dinosaur Bar-B-Que location, including Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, Troy, Harlem and Brooklyn in New York, and in Newark, N.J., or you can order online if you'd like to try cooking with it at home. The good news is, you'll also be able to get it in grocery stores here in the Utica/Rome area in the next upcoming months.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:

