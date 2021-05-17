Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse New York is offering a $275 sign-on bonus to attract new employees to work at the world famous BBQ joint.

On their website, the Syrcuse location is currently looking for the following: new barbacks, bussers, catering coordinators, catering staff, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, maintenance, and prep cooks. CNY Central reports that each position offers a sign-on bonus and at least $15/hour.

Our practice is to treat each employee as an individual. Most important, we have a workplace where communication is open and problems can be discussed and resolved in a mutually respectful atmosphere.

If these positions interest you, all applications must be submitted online. You can apply through clicking the specific job or text DINO to 85000. If you have an issue with submitting your application, Dinosaur advises you to call 1-866-562-2774 or email customerservice@talentreef.com

Dinosaur is an equal opportunity employer.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que opened its Syracuse restaurant doors in 1988, selling only BBQ before opening the full bar in 1991. Since those days, the chain has expanded across New York state with locations in Brroklyn, Buffalo, Rochester, Harlem, and Troy. Also since the early days, you have been able to find bottled sauces in most retailers and grocery store chains in NY.

DINOSAUR BAR-B-QUE SYRACUSE SAUCE RECIPE

If for some reason, you didn't want to buy the sauce and make life easy....and wanted to experiment, you can attempt to make the sauce at home. Hard-core Dinosaur BBQ fans/food bloggers at Heather Home Made, have provided a recipe to follow. Here's the ingredient list: Read More Here.

