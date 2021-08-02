Interact With 60 Foot Dinosaurs When Dino Stroll Comes to Syracuse

Go back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth at Dino Stroll, coming to Syracuse for one weekend only.

Get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs, some standing over 25 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. At Dino Stroll, you will experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

Dino Stroll is the most realistic tour back into history with animatronic dinosaurs that are created with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, and many more exquisite details that bring them to life.

Dino Stroll provides an opportunity to see and feel what it was like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth. You'll walk thru a memorable indoor experience with 75 dinosaur exhibits, ranging from babies to a T-Rex, Velociraptors, and Stegosaurus.

The dinosaurs will take over the Oncenter in Syracuse for one weekend only, on October 30-31. Tickets are only $19.99 and can be purchased at etix.com.

When you go, take a food donation with you and help Dino Stroll stomp out hunger and reach its goal of feeding one million families each year. All collected food items at each event throughout the country are donated locally to help children and families facing hardship, hunger, and food insecurities. "We are committed to the community to ensure we can help those in need."

