You Can Now Own a ‘Digital Prop’ from the Original 1984 Ghostbusters

Fans of the classic '80s comedy Ghostbusters can now own an original prop from the movie, and they won't have to break the bank to do it.

Rhett J. Martin, who worked on Ghostbusters as the master prop builder, has set up a store on Etsy where you can digitally download hi-res images of the fake newspaper and magazine covers designed for the film.

Ghostbusters fans will surely recognize these images from a montage showing Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz and Egon Spengler's fledgling New York business starting to take off. (See YouTube clip above.)

From ghostbustersnews.com:

Made by master prop builder Rhett J. Martin, the props are arguably unmatched, featuring every minute detail... Some began as screen grabs, others direct scans of the originals, and in the case of the Atlantic cover, an incredible hand-painted recreation... [Martin] has done something that many fans have been waiting for, and that’s finally making these replicas available for digital download!

There are six different images in all, and they range from $4 to $6 per download.

What would you do with these images, exactly? Anything you want! Make them your desktop or smartphone wallpaper, or in the case of the magazine covers, print them out on 8.5 x 11 sticker paper and affix them to another magazine for an authentic-looking Ghostbusters prop.

$4-$6 for this is not a bad price, really. Screen-used Ghostbusters props are some of the most sought-after pieces of memorabilia in movie history. Earlier this year, props from Ghostbusters II fetched a whopping $150,000 total at auction.

Visit Rhett J. Martin's Etsy store for the downloads here.

