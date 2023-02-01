Check Out Broadcasting Legend Dick Clark’s Childhood Home in New Hartford

It's no secret amongst Central New Yorkers that Dick Clark began his legendary broadcasting career right here in Utica.

Clark was born in Mount Vernon in 1929 and his family moved to 8 Benton Circle in New Hartford in 1947:

Clark made some of his very first radio appearances in Utica, working for WRUN in the mid-40s. WRUN was owned and operated by his uncle and father, respectively. He started in the mailroom but soon was allowed to do fill-in spots for weather and news.

Clark went on to graduate from Syracuse University's TV & Radio program in 1951, and returned to WRUN using the on-air name "Dick Clay." He eventually parlayed his radio work into television appearances on WKTV. While there, he reportedly hosted a country music program titled Cactus Dick and the Santa Fe Riders.

Commenting to the Observer-Dispatch in 1958, Clark said:

The job in Utica was the best experience I could ever have gotten. I'll never be grateful enough. We did everything in those days -- props, cameras traffic, interviewing -- everything.

It looks like the Clarks lived fairly comfortably in New Hartford, in a quaint two-story home with a garage. Here is the exterior of Dick Clark's childhood home at 8 Benton Circle:

After an incredible broadcasting career spanning more than 5 decades, Dick Clark passed away on April 18th, 2012 at the age of 82. His presence on television is surely missed.

