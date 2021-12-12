Deputies to Rome Man: Step Away From the Table

Usually, around this time of the year, it is what is on the table that gets you in trouble, not the table itself. Such was not the case for a Rome man who is now planning on adding some court time to his holiday schedule after he indirectly hit someone with a table.

The summarized version is that supposedly the man forcefully hit a table and then, authorities say, the table hit someone else, breaking that person’s nose.

In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that 46-year-old James A. Newey of Rome was involved in an argument at a house on Stearns Road in Floyd, New York on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

According to investigators with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office it is alleged that, during the argument, James Newey kicked an end table. The end table was then forced from its original and relatively harmless position and subsequently hit the victim smack dab in the middle of the face.

Apparently the victim has an admirable tolerance for pain because the victim did not seek treatment for several days. When the victim finally got treatment, medical personnel determined that the victim’s nose was broken. There is no word on the condition of the table.

Following the discovery that the victim's nose was in need of repair Newey was arrested and charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree/Reckless Assault, which is a misdemeanor.

No information has been released on the nature of the argument that led to one of the parties getting a broken nose and the other a mugshot.

James A. Newey December 2021 Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Newey was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Floyd Town Court at a future date. Authorities have not said whether he will appear seated near a table during his court appearance.

