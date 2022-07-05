If you’ve event wanted to become an Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy, the deadline for the upcoming civil service exam is fast approaching.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the sign-up period for the next civil service entrance exam is open now through Friday, July 29.

The exam will be given on August 17.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old on or before the date of the exam, must have a high school diploma or equivalency and live in Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego or Otsego counties.

The starting salary for a Deputy Sheriff is $41,235 and advances to 48,512 after successful completion of your initial required training.

Health insurance and New York State Retirement benefits are also included once successfully hired.

Below is the link for the Deputy Sheriff civil service exam and the link to complete the application that is required to be submitted with the application fee in the amount of $25.00.

You can refer to the notice and the application in the links below for further details and instructions.

ocgov.net/oneida

oneida-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams

If anyone has any questions about the application process or about a career with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, please contact the Community Affairs Office at (315) 765-2220.

The Sheriff's Office is structured of three Divisions: Civil, Correction and Law Enforcement. Each Division is comprised of numerous Units, Sections and Teams, whose specific tasks are collectively directed toward accomplishment of the agency's mission..

The deadline to sign-up for the civil service exam for the Utica Police Department is August 19. The test will be held on September 17.

