Great Scott! See a Screen-Accurate DeLorean, Jurassic Park Jeep & More

You won't have to go back in time to see a time traveling DeLorean this weekend.

Toying Around, a retailer for all things toys and collectibles in Johnstown, is hosting a Main Street Block Party to celebrate 8 years in business.

Along with food, live entertainment and cosplay, the event is advertising a movie-accurate DeLorean, a Jurassic Park Jeep, and Trans Am Knight Rider car (aka KITT). Guests are welcome to take unlimited pictures with the cars, free of charge.

THE DMC DELOREAN - A MILLION DOLLAR LOOK WITH A .10¢ PERFORMANCE

Thanks to the uber-popular '80s film Back to the Future, practically everyone in the world is familiar with the stainless steel, gull-winged DeLorean. They might be great for time traveling, but as for driving around, it was never that great of a sports car. They had a reputation of being unreliable and poorly built. And getting it up to 88 miles-per-hour was tough.

JURASSIC PARK JEEP

The original Jurassic Park featured two iconic vehicles: the brightly-colored Chevy Blazer, and the custom-painted Jeep Wrangler. The JP Jeeps were featured in several memorable scenes, including some run-ins with the star dinosaur, the T-rex.



"Gimme all ya got, KITT!"

Everyone's favorite talking Trans Am will also be on hand in Johnstown. The sleek, black 1982 Pontiac is the same type of car featured in the '80s TV show Knight Rider. Knight Rider ran for 4 seasons and starred David Hasselhoff.

WOO! WOO! WOO!

The event will also feature a meet and greet with pro wrestler Matt Cardona, formerly-known-as Zack Ryder in the WWE. With the WWE, Cardona is a former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. The self-proclaimed "Michael Jordan of Wrestling Figure Collecting," Cardona has a popular podcast and YouTube show dedicated to action figures.

Autographs and pictures with Cardona are $25 each, or $40 for the combo.

It looks to be a great nostalgia-filled weekend in Johnstown!

