WWE and UFC are Merging

After a 2 night Wrestlemania concluded in Los Angeles, a major deal was announced today between World Wrestling Entertainment and Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of Ultimate Fighting Championship. The two brands will combine to create a mega-sports entertainment company y worth over $21 billion.

The new business, which does not yet have a name, will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company. Dana White will continue as president of UFC and Nick Khan will be president at WWE.

The WWE's Vince McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel appeared on CNBC to make the announcement this morning. YOu can watch the interview below.