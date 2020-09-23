6 Central New York Collections You Have to See to Believe

This week we learned about a woman in Lubbock, Texas who has a Guinness World Record collection of lip balm. Folks from Utica, Rome and elsewhere have responded with collections of their own.

We put it out there on Facebook: What's YOUR collection that's worthy of a world record? We got a lot of great responses. Here's a sample:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Ann Rushlo has over 325 Santa Claus ornaments. The above picture shows her pre-COVID Christmas tree from 2019.

Credit: Mike Zarnock Facebook page

Mike Zarnock (above) owns over 30,000 Hot Wheels toys.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Allison Schad says she has (above) "ALL the lipsmackers and only some of the nail polish."

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

James Morrell has an impressive collection of electronic waste. The picture above is from Sunnking, Inc., his palce of employment.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

My college buddy, Ken Toumey, has an army of PEZ dispensers (above) that he's not allowed to display at home.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Another college friend, Marty Cannon, has this collection of fossils (above), and God only knows why.

By the way, the woman who owns all the lip balms and Chapsticks is always looking to add to her collection. You can contact her here and see if you have one she doesn't already own: P.O. Box 6132, Lubbock, TX 79493.