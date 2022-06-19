Pour Some Def Leppard Liquor With the Band’s New Signature Gin
Just in time for Def Leppard's summer "Stadium Tour" with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett in tow, the Joe Elliott-led English rockers behind 1987's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" have launched a new signature gin for their band.
Two different versions of it, actually. Now, Def Leppard fans can pour some official Def Leppard alcohol into their cups. And both rockin' spirits take their name from Def Leppard songs — "Animal" London Dry Gin and "Rocket" Premium Distilled Gin.
Take a look at the gins near the bottom of this post.
Def Leppard's "Animal" London Dry is a "classic London Dry Gin with a high intensity of flavors," a press release shares. "The grain-based distillate is heavy with juniper, lemon, and botanicals. It is spicy, big, and bold and has all the classic gin characters."
The "Rocket" drink takes inspiration "from the lavender labyrinths in Sheffield … to get an even more developed experience of botanical character," it continues. "Additional flavors of lavender and lemon are macerated and blended with the distillate. There are no added sweeteners, ensuring the purest quality"
The song "Animals" is on Def Leppard's influential Hysteria (1987), the same album as "Sugar," and was its first single. "Rocket" was a promo Hysteria single in 1989.
Earlier this month, Def Leppard revealed a Leppard-themed puzzle game for your phone. Last month, they released Diamond Star Halos, their first studio album since 2015.
The Def Leppard gin is available to order at brandsforfans.com. Brands for Fans is the same outfit that licensed KISS' likeness for KISS' "Gold Gin" alcohol.
Def Leppard Gin
Def Leppard "Animal" London Dry Gin
Def Leppard "Rocket" Premium Distilled Gin
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium
June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field
July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park
July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.
Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium