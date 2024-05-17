Pack your bags-- we want to send you and a guest to experience the magic of Def Leppard's 'Summer Stadium Rock' tour this August.

We want to fly you to San Antonio, Texas where you'll see Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band in concert at the one and only Alamodome--talk about an experience you'll never forget.

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to see Def Leppard with Journey and Steve Miller Band at the Alamodome on Friday, August 16, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to San Antonio

Two-night hotel stay

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In to Win

Listen on weekdays for the codes you'll need to enter below. We'll share codes beginning Monday, May 20 through Friday, June 7, 2024. (Note: no code will be shared on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day.)

You can also enter the sweepstakes by following the prompts below to get social with us. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you can earn. You can complete these activities for entries beginning Monday, May 20, through Sunday, June 9.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, June 10, 2024. Prize is provided by Townsquare Media.*