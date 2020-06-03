The Department of Environmental Conservation Police (DEC) officer highlights include animal rescues and releases.

Two Rehabilitated Red-Tailed Hawks Released

dec.ny.gov

On May 22, Memorial Day weekend, two rehabilitated Red-Tailed Hawks were released back into the wild. The DEC says one hawk had lead poisoning while the other sustained a fractured ulna that was repaired surgically.

This video of the hawk release was at Grant Avery Memorial Park in Olive.

Injured Hawk

On May 19, ECO George Scheer responded to a report of an injured hawk. The hawk sustained an injury to its right-wing. The DEC says ECO Scheer and a Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator captured the wounded bird, and it was taken to a veterinarian for proper care.

Abandoned River Otter Kit

River otter kit found in grass, photo courtesy of homeowner via DEC

Thankfully a seasonal homeowner noticed an abandoned river otter kit on their front lawn in Grenadier Island in the town of Cape Vincent. The homeowner watched closely for any sight of the mother but saw nothing. After going without food or water for over 24 hours, it was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator in a plastic tote. The DEC says :

The otter kit was in good health and being evaluated to determine the next steps of rehabilitation.

Two Fawns Lose Mom In Car Accident

On May 16, New York State Police (NYSP) called the DEC after a doe was struck by a car and killed on Route 16 in the town of Franklinville. The doe had very young twin fawns, and they were still in the area. ECO JM Powers found the fawns and immediately took the pair to a nearby rehabilitation facility.

Baby Hawk Falls Out Of Nest During Storm In The Town Of Floyd

A Floyd resident contacted ECOs after spotting a baby hawk on the ground on her property. The possible cause was a very recent thunderstorm and high winds that blew through the area. ECO Robert Howe found the nest in a nearby tree, but he still needed to bring the bird to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator where it will be cared for until it can be released back into the wild.

Pine Pitch in Squirrel Nest Creates A Sticky Situation

On May 14, a concerned citizen called ECO Kevin Wamsley about a group of squirrels in suffering in the hamlet of Verbank. The caller thought the squirrels were tied together and couldn't move. ECO Wamsley found the juvenile squirrel tails stuck together with a mass of nest debris mixed with pine pitch. After capturing the squirrels, he took on the lengthy task of carefully untangles their tails by pulling and cutting away the nesting materials. All four squirrels survived and were released on site.

Rehabilitated Peregrine Falcon Released Into The Wild

On Oct. 20, 2019, ECO Vern Bauer received a report of an emaciate and sick falcon. It was taken to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Greene County, where they discovered it had been shot. There was a pellet in its left shoulder, and it was also suffering from a dislocated shoulder with a ruptured air sac. They didn't think it would let alone fly again, but after seven months of rehabilitation, it flew away on its own.

If you witness an environmental crime or believe a violation of environmental law occurred, please call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267).