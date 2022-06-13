It’s Okay To Help, but Keeping Wildlife in New York Is Illegal
It’s that time of year when people start to find seemingly abandoned wildlife babies on their property and want to help, but aren’t sure what to do.
The first thing that you need to know is that it’s illegal to keep wildlife in New York State. What that means is that let’s say, you find an adorable wild bunny in your yard, capture it, and keep it as a pet, which would be violating New York State law.
The second thing you need to know is that as much as you might want to help a seemingly abandoned baby wildlife creature, you may be doing more harm than good. If you find an animal on your property and feel like it needs to be fed or given water, you need to do some serious research before diving in.
Also, keep in mind that giving either food or water could inadvertently harm or kill the animal. Many animals need to maintain a certain body temperature to be able to tolerate food or water and if their body isn’t at the right temperature and you feed or give it water, it could aspirate.