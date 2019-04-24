A Central New York squirrel is facing charges after harassing a police officer.

A Syracuse police officer was on patrol when he was "stopped" by a squirrel - resulting in a hilarious video the department posted on it's Facebook page . The video shows the squirrel climbing all over the officer - up and down his leg, and over his shoe.

Several commenters wondered if the squirrel was domesticated or perhaps a baby looking for its mama.

The Syracuse Police Department joked they were forced to charge the squirrel with harassment for climbing all over the officers leg and shoe. Now, where are they going to find such tiny handcuffs?