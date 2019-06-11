New York DEC Asking The Public To Report Moose Sightings

The Department of Environmental Conservation here in New York needs your help. They are asking people to report moose sightings.

The sightings will help wildlife biologists understand the status of the moose population:

...conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate. The goal of the Adirondack moose study is to gather data that will be used to create a moose management plan for New York State."

You can submit your sightings online anytime.