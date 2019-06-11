Float Down the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks This Summer

Explore the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks this Summer.

Take a trip to Ausable Chasm to enjoy hiking, camping, whitewater rafting or tubing down the longest float trip in New York on the oldest natural attraction in the United States.

Float tours are very popular in the summer and you're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12pm.

Tubes and life jackets are provided at $12 for anyone 13 and older or $10 for kids 5-12 when tubing begins June 29th.

For the more adventurous, there's rafting that includes a few rapids, rock climbing, rappelling and hiking the beautiful trails along the Ausable Chasm.

Since 1870, more than 10 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided: a uniquely-carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million year old rock.

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles South of Plattsburgh, New York and is a must visit. Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com .