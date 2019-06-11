Boilermaker 15K Reaches Cap, Still Ways To Participate

The Boilermaker 15K reached its registration cap of 14,500 Tuesday afternoon.

Runners still interested in participating in either the 15K or 5K can join a first-come first-served waiting list.

Registered runners may also officially transfer their bibs to prospective runners

A third option is the Boilermaker Charity Bib Program. There are less than a dozen charity bibs available.

Race officials say although a 5K waiting list is in effect, it is unlikely that individuals will be selected from it. Instead, prospective 5K runners are encouraged to seek out official transfers or charity bibs.

Both the bib transfer and waiting list options are administered through RunSignUp which can be accessed via boilermaker.com.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, July 14th.