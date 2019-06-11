The following post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame and also for the currently available lake houses on Airbnb.

Have you ever wanted to live like an Avenger? Well now you can, for the price of $800 a night.

A sharp-eyed Reddit user found Tony Stark’s lake house from Avengers: Endgame — site of several key scenes in the film, including the dramatic finale where (again, SPOILERS ) almost every surviving Marvel character pays their respects to the late Tony Stark, available for rent on Airbnb . $800 a night gets you the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property near Atlanta, along with amenities like an indoor fireplace.

The Airbnb listing even mentions its use in the film:

Set on private property in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home. Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place. Avengers Endgame fans... Would you like to stay in Tony Stark's cabin? This is the iconic cabin in the movie!

The pictures on Airbnb confirm it; that is the the cabin, no doubt about it. (At least the outside. It looks like the interior scenes were shot on a soundstage.)

But that’s not really what fans care about. I suspect they will rent the place for the chance to recreate the Tony Stark funeral. Who wouldn’t want that video? Get a bunch of your friends, put on some black suits, and stand solemnly on the porch and the lawn? That would be fantastic.

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters if you haven’t seen it, by the way. Just thought I would mention it.